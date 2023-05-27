Big Island police investigate an attempted murder following a shooting in the Ocean View subdivision on Saturday, May 27, 2023.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An attempted murder investigation is underway following a shooting in the Ocean View subdivision.

The Hawaii Police Department was called to the scene just after 2:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a man with a gunshot wound at Leilani Parkway home. When police arrived, the victim was found critically injured with three gunshot wounds.

Through investigation, officers determined that the shooting stemmed from an altercation between the victim and a neighbor.

Medics from the fire department took the victim to the hospital where he remains in stable condition. Police said he is expected to be taken to Queens Medical Center on Oahu for further treatment.

A 47-year-old suspect was taken into custody by police shortly after 3 p.m.

As police investigate, they ask that anyone with relevant information contact the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311, or Detective Donovan Kohara at (808) 326-4646, ext. 238, or email him at Donovan.Kohara@hawaiicounty.gov.