HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department is investigating an arson incident that happened at a restaurant in Kapahulu late Thursday evening.

The incident happened on June 9, at around 11:28 p.m.

According to HPD, a suspect set a shopping car on fire near a business establishment causing damage to the business.

The Honolulu Fire Department arrived at the scene at 11:32 p.m. HFD said firefighters found heavy smoke and fire emanating from the interior of Zippy’s restaurant. No occupants were in the building and there are no reports of any injuries.

The fire was extinguished at 1:14 a.m. on Friday, June 10. The cause of the fire and damage estimation is unknown at this time. No arrests have been made.

Honolulu police and firefighters are investigating.