HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police opened an arson investigation after a boat fire at Ala Wai Boat Harbor happened on Wednesday night, April 12.

The flames broke out shortly after 8:30 p.m.

Fire officials said they found the docked, 43-foot vessel on fire when they arrived. Police also responded to the scene.

The fire was put out less than 30 minutes later but destroyed the vessel and slightly damaged a neighboring boat.

Witnesses said they thought they heard fireworks or gun shots at first but quickly saw huge flames shoot up from the boat slip.

No one was on board at the time.

“It sounded like the fireworks were going off,” said witness Brian Knutson. “Like the Friday fireworks, but I realized it’s not Friday. And, then, I turned around and there’s flames on this boat and there was explosions going off like five or six going off; and I’m not sure what that was. It’s a diesel boat; so, it shouldn’t have been gas exploding,” the witness explained.

The boat owner confirmed it’s a diesel boat and said it’s the second time this month one of his boats was set on fire.

On April 1, HFD said they responded to a call for a boat on fire on a trailer on Dillingham Boulevard. Fire crews said the 25-foot boat fire was quickly under control, but a cause was underdetermined.

That fire prompted the owner to buy several security cameras for his boat at Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor, which only helped investigators on Thursday, April 13.

The owner of the boat showed the footage to KHON2. It showed a masked person on a lower rock wall throwing burning items on board.

Many boats at Ala Wai Harbor have boat surveillance cameras attached to their vessels.

A nearby marine store said they’re becoming more popular, especially the Siren Marine monitor boat system, which is similar to a Ring camera but for boats.

“It’s a fully monitoring boat system,” the store manager said.

He went on to explain further.

“It will allow you, through an app on your phone, to have complete sight of your boat whether someone enters your boat, your boat is taking on water, the temperature rises or if someone starts the engine and it moves. It will actually send alerts to an app on your phone and give you those kinds of indicators,” he added.

He said people can have cameras attached to it, and they are also motion activated.