HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Hawai’i Island police announced they have made arrests in the stolen Merrie Monarch medals case.

The burglary took place between Sunday morning, June 18, and Monday morning, June 19 in which burglars stole items valued at $2,700, including eight Merrie Monarch Festival medals.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Hawai’i police said on Tuesday, June 20 they were investigating the burglary when Hilo patrol officers responded to a trespassing call in the 390 block of Hualani Street in Hilo in which it was reported that an unknown number of suspects entered a closed business establishment.

According to police officers, they “subsequently arrested 36-year-old Dayson Eblacas of Ewa Beach, Oahu, and 30-year-old Makua Amituanai of Pāhoa for first-degree criminal trespass after finding them inside the closed business [Report #23-059608]. Both men were suspected of illegally squatting at the property.”

It was during the criminal trespass investigation that police recovered the property that had been stolen from the Merrie Monarch Festival office. These items included eight Merrie Monarch medals, numerous electronic devices and clothing items.

“After conferring with the County Prosecutor’s Office on Wednesday June 21, officers with HPD’s Area I Criminal Investigation Section Crime Reduction Unit charged both men with an array of offenses for both the closed business and Merrie Monarch burglary investigations,” said a spokesperson for Hawai’i Police Department.

Eblacas was charged with the following relative to entering the closed business:

First-degree criminal trespass.

Ownership or possession prohibited.

Third-degree promotion of a detrimental drug: possession of marijuana.

Third-degree promotion of a harmful drug: possession of marijuana concentrates.

Third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug: possession of dangerous narcotic (methamphetamine).

Habitual property crime.

“In addition, police arrested and charged Eblacas with second-degree theft relative to the Merrie Monarch burglary, including theft of the Merrie Monarch medals and other items,” said the Hawai’i Police Department.

Eblacas’s total bail for both incidents was set at $67,000.

Hawai’i police said Amituanai was charged with the following offenses relative to entering the closed business:

First-degree criminal trespass.

Habitual property crime.

Police also arrested and charged Amituanai with fourth-degree theft relative to the Merrie Monarch burglary. His total bail was set $12,000.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Hawai’i police said that both men remain in custody at their East Hawai’i Detention Center pending their initial court appearance scheduled for June 22.