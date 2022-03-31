HONOLULU (KHON2) — It has been over a month since the deadly crash that claimed the life of a Maui Police Department (MPD) employee after officials said she chased a suspect that stole her purse.

On March 31, MPD said they arrested two people in connection to the crash that killed 55-year-old Terry Jones, the MPD chief’s secretary.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Police said they identified Robert Nelson as a possible suspect.

On Wednesday, Nelson was seen breaking into parked cars in a parking lot at Makawao at around 2:30 p.m. Police were called and arrested Nelson as he unsuccessfully attempted to flee the area.

Authorities said following the arrest, Nelson confessed to breaking into Jone’s vehicle and stealing her purse on Feb. 24.

“We would like to thank the department for their ongoing efforts to find the people involved in our mom’s accident. We are so proud and not for a moment that we ever doubt we would get justice.” Stacy Yagi, Daughter of Terry Jones

According to MPD, Nelson’s current charges are unauthorized entry motor vehicle, unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, and four additional unauthorized entry motor vehicle cases.

Police added that a second suspect was also arrested.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

The investigation is currently ongoing.