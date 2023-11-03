HONOLULU (KHON2) — Following the discovery of a decomposed body back in September in Kahuku, the Honolulu Police Department announced they had arrested a male suspect.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Police were contacted to find the body that was left in the bushes of Marconi Road on Friday evening, Sept. 8.

The victim was later identified as 57-year-old Joseph Mattson. His injuries were not obvious at first until an autopsy determined that Mattson had multiple stab wounds.

A homicide investigation was then initiated and led police to the arrest of a 39-year-old male suspect on Friday, Nov. 3.

Police arrested the suspect on suspicion of second-degree murder, however, he was released pending investigation due to his status of being in custody at the Halawa Correctional Facility for an unrelated case.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

HPD is investigating and the suspect’s charges will be sought with the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney.