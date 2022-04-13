HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 79-year-old man had burns on his back and neck after surveillance revealed a man lit his shirt on fire in Chinatown Tuesday.

The Honolulu Police Department reported a 29-year-old suspect was arrested.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody on Wednesday for first-degree arson and a drug offense. Charges are currently pending.

Surveillance video showed the suspect following the victim down a walkway that lead to Chinatown Cultural Plaza at around 8 a.m. The suspect then ran up behind the victim and lit the back of his shirt on fire.

Honolulu EMS arrived at the scene at around 9:10 a.m. and said the victim suffered from first and second-degree burns on his back and neck. The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition.