Armed woman arrested after 2-hour barricade situation at a Kailua home

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 48-year-old woman armed with a bow and arrow was arrested following a two-hour barricade situation at a Kailua home, according to the Department of Public Safety (PSD). She faces a charge of first-degree terroristic threatening.

Officials reported the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25, when Special Operations Deputy Sheriffs discovered Quesada Santos while they were “enforcing a court-ordered writ of possession” at her Kailua home.

Santos allegedly refused to leave and had her bow and arrow pointed toward the deputies. She had a machete nearby as well. Officials added Santos was wearing swimming goggles to possibly limit the effects of pepper spray if deputies used it.

PSD stated deputies remained at the home’s doorway to talk her into surrendering. For about two hours Santos apparently refused to comply with orders.

As a result, Santos was hit in the right forearm area by foam rounds deployed by the deputies, which caused her to drop the bow. Deputies then seized the moment to enter the house and disarm her.

According to PSD officials, Santos allegedly became combative and resisted arrest, causing deputies to use an electric stun gun on her.

She was taken into custody with minimal injury and refused treatment from an ambulance.