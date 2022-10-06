HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to Honolulu police, around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Kuliouou, a woman was standing outside of her home watering plants when an armed man shoved her to the ground. That’s when police said another armed suspect entered the home and choked the woman inside, demanding money. HPD said, both women were injured during the robbery.

“I’m very concerned about things like this where people feel like they can’t be safe in their own homes,” said Clarissa Burket, Kuliouou-Kalani Iki Neighborhood Board Chair.

Police said, both suspects got away and no arrests have been made at this time.

Some neighbors were home at the time of the incident and told KHON2 they heard police vehicles rush to the scene. They’re surprised and shaken up that this happened in their tight-knit community.

“I’m lucky all my kids are grown already, but these guys have a bunch of young kids and across the street too,” said Daryl Okamura, a neighbor. “So I don’t know what it’s coming to, but it’s not a good thing.”

In a report to the Honolulu Police Commission, police chief Joe Logan said robberies are up compared to this time last year.

“Weapons law violations continue to be the highest increase with 26 percent and then robbery at 14 percent,” said Logan.

Meanwhile, the Honolulu City Council said it boosted HPD’s budget to improve patrol and is calling on the courts to do more.

“For those criminals who aren’t in jail, they need to be better supervised,” said Tommy Waters, Honolulu City Council Chair. “We need to be drug testing them, we need to be assessing them for mental illness and if they’re committing petty crimes, they need to be punished for it. I’m really, really concerned that we’re not doing enough.”

In the meantime, neighbors are urging the public to look out for one another.

“We try to keep watch. We’re not going be maha’oi and get into people’s business. We just try to keep an eye on certain things and if we see different faces and cars,” Okamura said.

Again, no arrests have been made at this time according to HPD. Anyone with information is asked to call police.