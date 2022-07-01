HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island officials said that a 33-year-old Arizona man has been charged in relation to a Hawaiian Beaches murder.

According to police, they opened an investigation after a man in his 80s was found bleeding from his neck while sitting on a walker in his driveway.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The Office of the Prosecuting Attorney said the suspect, Cameron Stewart, was charged with a single count of murder in the second degree. The complaint alleged that Stewart intentionally or knowingly caused the death of the victim by use of an arrow.

Stewart is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Tuesday afternoon and he remains in custody with bail set at $1 million.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Anyone with information that could assist law enforcement with the case should call CrimeStoppers at (808) 961-8300.