HONOLULU (KHON2) — An argument quickly turned into an attempted murder case in the Wahiawa area on Tuesday night.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

A man was arguing with a woman in Whitmore Village around 9: 15 p.m. when he then threatened to kill the victim.

The man got into his car and tried to hit the woman. The victim was able to get out of the way of the vehicle.

The suspect left the scene and no injuries were reported.

HPD are investigating.