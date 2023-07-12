HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police and EMS responded to a report of a 44-year-old man that was shot Monday morning at Maunalua.

At the time, it was reported that the man was walking when he heard what sounded like a gunshot and discovered shortly after that he had been shot.

According to newly released police records, the man said he had been arguing with another man when the suspect fired at him.

A single round hit the man in his left arm and he was transported in serious condition.

HPD was able to identify and arrest the 57-year-old suspect Tuesday evening on suspicion of Second-Degree Attempted Murder.