The area of a hit and run on Big Island on Sept 19, 2022.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a single-vehicle collision where an Ocean View man died in Kaʻū.

The 59-year-old victim was identified as Elias Anaya Padilla.

Police said the incident happened on Monday in Hawaiian Ocean View Estates near the intersection of Sea Breeze Parkway and Bamboo Lane.

It was determined by officers that responded at 4:55 p.m. that Padilla was struck by a black 1998 Toyota Tacoma as it was pulling out of a driveway. At one point, Padilla had been leaning into or holding onto the truck.

According to police, Padilla and the driver of the pickup truck argued prior to the crash.

After allegedly striking Padilla, the driver fled the area in an unknown direction.

Padilla was taken to the hospital and at 8:12 p.m. he was pronounced dead. An autopsy was ordered.

Police are are asking for information on the whereabouts of the driver of the pickup truck, who was described to be a 67-year-old male who’s 5 feet 9 inches tall weighing 210 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

The pickup truck’s license plate is NNA 392.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is urged to contact Officer Adam Roberg at (808) 326-4646, ext. 229 or email at adam.roberg@hawaiicounty.gov.

Those who prefer to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00.

This is the 27th traffic fatality this year. At the same time last year, there were 16.