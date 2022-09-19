HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department is investigating an attempted murder case in Ewa Beach.

The incident happened on Sunday, Sept. 18, at around 3 p.m.

According to HPD, the victim, a 43-year-old man, was sitting in his vehicle when he got into an argument with the suspect, a 61-year-old man, before the suspect fired multiple rounds at the victim’s car.

HPD said there are no reports of any injuries and the suspect fled the scene. At this time, no arrests have been made.

The cause of the argument is unknown at this time. Honolulu police are investigating.