KAHALA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Honolulu police are investigating another string of car break-ins in Kahala.

Police said at least four were broken into on Tuesday, July 18 on Hunakai Street; and five more had their windows smashed on Kilauea Avenue on Friday, July 21.

Toshi Nomura was about to drive to work when he noticed a police officer near his car on Friday morning. The officer asked Nomura if he knew anything about what happened.

“And he said, ‘There’s five cars on this street, five consecutive cars parked right here; and it’s all broken,” Nomura said.

The Kilauea Avenue incidents come just three days after — and one street over — from another string of vehicle break-ins on Hunakai Street. Police classified those as unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle, while Friday’s incidents involve theft.

“Two sunglasses and even like, you know, car manual, those things got stolen,” Nomura said. “I heard that somebody can sell those online, too. I was, like, ‘Woah!’ My wife’s car spare key was in there, too. So, now I had to reprogram it so that the guy can’t come back and open up my wife’s car and then steal the car.”

Longtime residents told KHON2 that finding street parking in Kahala is tough but that when you do get a spot, they always take any valuables and bags with them.

“So, I think it’s definitely in high demand; but it just would be nice if there’s a place where you could park safely,” said Kahala resident George Pruder.

“My shades, sometimes, I worry about somebody breaking in and just getting the shades off the dash,” Kahala resident Clint Evans said, “I’m old enough. I’ve seen enough of what’s going on. I just don’t leave anything of value, not in the car.”

Nomura said he gained some knowledge from the theft. His insurance will help with the window, but everything inside is considered personal property.

“You might want to talk to your neighbors; and then, you know, get to know each other, too, so that you cover each other, so, like, to have that kind of warm community here,” Nomura said.

KHON2 reached out to Honolulu police to see if any arrests have been made in the two strings of Kahala car break-ins.