View of a collection of machetes Caracas, Venezuela on August 10, 2021. (Photo/Federico Parra/AFP via Getty Images)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Thursday, July 6, the Honolulu Police Department responded to a 911 call. The call came at around 11:30 p.m. and led HPD officers to the Ala Moana area.

According to HPD, an 18-year-old male was attacked with a machete. The alleged suspect was identified as a 19-year-old male, said HPD.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The report indicates that suspects approached the complainant in a confrontation while brandishing a machete.

The 18-year-old complainant was not injured in this incident, according to police.

HPD indicated that the suspect who wielded the machete is known as an acquaintance of the complainant. Hence, HPD was able to identity the person using the machete.

However, the second assailant is not known at this time.

HPD said they have made no arrests in this incident and do not know where the suspects are.

Also on Thursday, a man was accused of attacking two other men in the Kalihi area with a machete and causing multiple wounds.

Police indicated that shortly after midnight, the suspect used a machete to assault a 53-year-old male victim and then tried to take his vehicle by force.

Police also said that another man reported the same suspect. According to the second victim who was a 43-year-old male, the machete carrying suspect also attacked him.

The 53-year-old male victim sustained a serious laceration to the head and back which led to his hospitalization.

The 43-year-old male victim sustained contusions to the head and a laceration to the arm.

Both victims were transported by EMS to a local area trauma hospital in serious condition.

The suspect continues to be unknown, and police said he fled the area. It is also unknown if the Ala Moana and the Kalihi machete attacks are linked.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

HPD indicated that there have been no arrests made in these situations. If you have any information regarding these assaults, then please contact the Honolulu Police Department.