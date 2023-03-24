A man died after being assaulted at a Sheridan Street apartment building on March 19, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawai’i.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Friday, March 24, the Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney’s office announced that Kendall Jackson has been indicted.

An O‛ahu grand jury has handed down an indictment of second-degree murder to Gray in the murder case.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

According to the PA’s office, Circuit Court Judge Christine Kuriyama agreed with prosecutors that Gray should be held at O‛ahu Community Correctional Center without bail pending his trial.

“This brutal attack on a senior citizen warrants a strong response. We intend to prosecute to the fullest extent of the law,” said Steve Alm, Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney.

Kendall Jackson was arrested after he allegedly beat to death 64-year-old Alvin Matsumoto, who was his landlord, on Sunday, March 19.

According to court documents released earlier in the week, Matsumoto was attempting to evict Gray from an apartment on Sheridan Street in the Ala Moana area which led to the alleged violent altercation.

Gray was arrested later in the day on Sunday, according to Honolulu Police Department.

Sam Spangler of KHON2 News reported that Gray and Matsumoto were supposed to attend court-ordered mediation over $3,200 Gray owed in past due rent. However, Gray canceled the mediation meeting.

In the case, it is said that a court had ordered Gray to vacate the apartment that he had been renting which is located on Sheridan Street.

When Matsumoto met Gray at his apartment building at around 3 p.m. on Sunday, Gray allegedly stabbed Matsumoto with a kitchen knife. He then allegedly stomped on Matsumoto’s head and chest multiple times even as the body was lying on the ground lifeless.

After the altercation, witnesses said they saw Gray dragging Matsumoto’s body onto the sidewalk. He then fled the scene.

“Cooperation from witnesses and good work by Honolulu police led to the quick arrest,” added Alm.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The Prosecuting Attorney stressed that Gray is presumed innocent unless and until he is proven guilty.