HONOLULU (KHON2) — One of the suspects accused of supplying fentanyl to the victims in a Waikiki overdose case will appear in court on Wednesday.

Court documents allege it was all a mistake. So did he know it was fentanyl? Or did he not? And does it even matter?

The fourth person indicted in connection to the Waikiki fentanyl overdose case is Joseph Hamil accused of being a street-level dealer.

According to court documents:

“…Hamil intended to distribute a ball of meth to victim number one, but instead, by mistake, also distributed to him the one gram of fentanyl that he had received from Waz…” as well as one gram of heroin.

Hamil’s attorney said in a statement:

“…Mr. Hamil is accused of distributing fentanyl by mistake believing it to be something else. In the same document, the government claims Mr. Hamil knowingly and intentionally distributed the same drug. Both cannot be true.”

Legal experts said in federal court it doesn’t matter what type of drug is distributed.

“Under the ninth circuit law, in order to be convicted of distributing drugs, you do not need to know what specific type of drug you distributed, as long as you knew it was a controlled substance,” said legal expert Alexander Silvert.

Keina Drageset, Avery Garrard and Jeffrey Waz are charged with conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance resulting in death. Hamil was not included in the conspiracy charges.

“The other three defendants who are charged in the conspiracy, are being charged with the result of his conduct,” said Silvert. “So that’s the interesting thing to me about this indictment is that Mr. Hamil has not yet been charged in the conspiracy.”

The federal government said it has important tools when it comes to prosecuting these cases and it comes with hefty penalties.

“You can be facing a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years and a potential life sentence without parole,” said Clare Connors United States Attorney.

Hamil will make his initial appearance on Wednesday.