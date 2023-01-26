KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Duncan Mahi, the man charged with kidnapping a Big Island teenager in September, appeared in court on Thursday morning.

Court documents, released after Mahi’s arrest, told of the frightening 22 hours that the teen was held captive.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

According to court documents, Mahi threatened the teen and her boyfriend with a knife, and forced her to “restrain” her boyfriend before she was abducted from the beach.

Court documents said the teen recounted being shackled and kept inside a yellow bus behind Mahi’s home and being forced to smoke methamphetamine.

The teen returned to her family after a dramatic rescue at a Hilo restaurant the day after the abduction.

A worker at the restaurant recognized the teen and pulled her to safety. Mahi, who was 52 at the time, fled but was tracked down and arrested hours later.

Mahi is charged with kidnapping, robbery, terroristic threatening and meth trafficking in connection with a series of incidents that occurred. Not all charges are mentioned due to the privacy of the victim.

Prosecutors are seeking an extended term of imprisonment for which Mahi would serve a life term as a result of his two prior felony convictions for terroristic threatening.

Thursday’s appearance was to set an evidentiary hearing regarding mental fitness, which was set for April 14.