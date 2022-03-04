HONOLULU (KHON2) — A suspected bank robber was arrested and turned over to the FBI, according to the Honolulu Police Department (HPD).

The bank robbery happened on Wednesday, March 2, around 1:15 p.m. in the Piikoi area on Oahu.

HPD stated he gave the teller a demand note and brandished a weapon.

The teller gave him some money, and he took off in a vehicle. Then, he was detained by police officers, the teller identified him and he was arrested, according to HPD.

Police said the 51-year-old man was released pending investigation for this bank robbery.

However, he is now in federal custody with the FBI for other charges.