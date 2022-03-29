HONOLULU (KHON2) — Actor Ezra Miller’s legal troubles in Hawaii continue.

Hawaii Island police arrested actor Ezra Miller Monday at a Hilo bar for disorderly conduct and harassment. The entertainer is now also facing a temporary restraining order.

HFD said The Flash actor grabbed a microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke mid-song and then lunged at a 32-year-old man.

Police said the owner of the bar attempted to calm Miller several times, a witness said Miller was escorted by police as the actor filmed the entire incident.

A Hilo man who wishes to remain anonymous described Miller acting out at the bar.

He said, “So that night, at the bar he had gotten aggressive with somebody spat in their face, you know, grabbed the microphone out of somebody’s hand that was doing karaoke.”

KHON2 News also learned a temporary restraining order was also filed against Miller by two Hilo residents.

The court filing said Miller stole the passport and wallet from the couple, with driver’s license, bank card and social security card inside. The TRO also claims Miller made threats towards the couple.

Hawaii police said this remains under investigation.

KHON2 News has not been able to reach Miller’s management for comment.