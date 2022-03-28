HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Actor Ezra Miller was arrested Monday, March 28 on the Big Island.

It happened just after midnight.

Police said Miller, 29, was at a bar on Silva Street in Hilo when he became agitated while other people were singing karaoke.

Police said Miller yelled obscenities.

He grabbed the microphone from a woman, and lunged at a man who was playing darts.

The bar owner asked Miller several times to calm down but he did not.

Miller was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment.

He was released after posting $500 bail.

Miller is set to play DC comic book hero The Flash in a movie to be released next year.