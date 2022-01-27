78-year-old lady pushed and injured by male on bicycle

Crimestoppers is looking to identify a suspect in an assault that happened on Jan. 18, 2022. (Courtesy Crimestoppers)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — CrimeStoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a male suspect who, they said, is wanted for assaulting a 78-year-old female.

CrimeStoppers stated that on Tuesday, Jan. 18, the victim was walking westbound on Kapiolani Boulevard near Ward Avenue at around 5:54 p.m. The male suspect, who was on a bicycle, pushed the victim onto the ground then fled the scene heading eastbound on Kapiolani Boulevard

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

According to officials, the victim sustained serious bodily injuries and had to be transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Very heartbreaking to see that a senior citizen minding her own business taking her late afternoon, early evening walk to be attacked in such a way where it caused her to be hospitalized. My understanding that she had some surgery surgical procedures since. Chris kim, Crimstoppers sergeant

The unknown male suspect was reported to be of mixed-race who looked to be in their 20s and weighed about 150 pounds. He had a tan complexion and wore a dark shirt, board shorts, backpack and slippers.

Interested in jewelry heists gone wrong, other strange news? Check out Weird News

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.