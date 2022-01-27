78-year-old lady pushed and injured by male on bicycle

HONOLULU (KHON2) — CrimeStoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a male suspect who, they said, is wanted for assaulting a 78-year-old female.
CrimeStoppers stated that on Tuesday, Jan. 18, the victim was walking westbound on Kapiolani Boulevard near Ward Avenue at around 5:54 p.m. The male suspect, who was on a bicycle, pushed the victim onto the ground then fled the scene heading eastbound on Kapiolani Boulevard
According to officials, the victim sustained serious bodily injuries and had to be transported to an area hospital for treatment.
The unknown male suspect was reported to be of mixed-race who looked to be in their 20s and weighed about 150 pounds. He had a tan complexion and wore a dark shirt, board shorts, backpack and slippers.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.