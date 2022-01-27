7 students arrested, 20 suspended at Pahoa High School for fighting on-campus

PAHOA, Hawaii (KHON2) – The Hawai’i Police Department (HPD) arrested six juveniles and one 18-year-old student at Pahoa High School on Wednesday, Jan. 27.

HPD said a School Resource Officer assigned to the school contacted police at 10:20 a.m. after a large group of students started arguing, resulting in a physical fight.

For the safety of the school’s students and staff members, the school implemented a lockdown for one hour.

Twenty students were supsended, in total.

A security guard was injured while breaking up the fight. He was taken to the nearest hospital.

Four male students, ages 13-17, were charged with assault in the second degree and two female students, ages 16-17, were charged with disorderly conduct.

All four males were sent to the Hawaii Youth Correctional Facility on Oahu as they wait for their initial hearing.

An 18-year-old male student was also charged with assault in the second degree and his bail was set at $2,000.