HONOLULU (KHON2) — CrimeMapping.com shows data of common crimes that take place throughout the island of Oahu detailing the location of the crime and the time it took place.

From Feb. 7 through March. 6 there was a reported 650 incidents of car break-ins or car thefts. Most of the vehicle break-ins and car thefts that took place happened near Honolulu according to crimemapping data.

It’s the start of the spring break travel season as many tourists and visitors flock to the islands. This can also be a time when vehicle break-ins are on the rise.

Tips to avoid being a victim:

Turn off your engine and lock your vehicle even when parked in your driveway for a few minutes.

Carry your key in a waterproof pouch or pocket when at the beach.

Park in busy, well-lit areas whenever possible.

Keep valuables out of sight, especially during the busy shopping season.

Ask for identification and meet in a public place when selling your vehicle.

If your call has been stolen, call 911 immediately.

The Honolulu Police Department emphasize the importance of calling 911 immediately if your car has been stolen. That way a police report can get filed to try and locate the vehicle.

Although Honolulu gets hit the most with car break-ins, these types of crimes take place all over the island and at any time of day.

Other helpful tips to avoid getting your car stolen are:

Never leaving the key in the ignition to your vehicle.

Never leaving the engine running if you are running into the house for something quick.

Never leaving important documents, including vehicle title, in your car.

For more helpful tips from HPD or to view the crime map click here.