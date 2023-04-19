HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Department of Transportation said that they have issued 60 traffic-related warning in one week at Kapiʻolani Boulevard and Kamakeʻe Street.

The trends from the first nine active Red-Light Safety Camera intersections are being provided by DOT.

They said that the remaining RLSC intersection at South King Street and Ward Avenue is expected to begin operations this week.

Each week, DOT posts the number of warnings and citations issued through the RLSC program.

According to DOT, in the past week from Monday, April 10 through Monday, April 17, there were 60 warnings issued to vehicles that ran through the red light at the corner of Kapiʻolani Boulevard and Kamakeʻe Street.

This is the intersection where Sara Yara lost her life in a hit-and-run while on her way to school on Feb. 15.

DOT said this averages out to be approximately 8.5 infractions per day.

While DOT performed a baseline engineering report, they said that the daily average was 53 vehicles running through the red light at that intersection for straight-through red-light violations.

“When red-light cameras are installed at an intersection, warnings are issued for 30 days to educate drivers before the site begins issuing citations. A vehicle is considered in violation of Hawai‘i Revised Statute 291C-32 if it does not stop at the stop line when faced with a traffic signal that is steady red,” said DOT.

The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety said that half of all deaths in red-light running crashes are pedestrians, bicyclists and occupants in other vehicles who are hit by the red-light runners.

In Hawaiʻi in 2021, DOT said there were 364 major traffic crashes because drivers disregarded traffic control devices.

The penalty for a red-light violation in Honolulu is currently $97. DOT said that HRS §291C-161 allows for a penalty of up to $200, even for a first offense.

There are resources motorists can use to understand how the RLSCs work and the citation process work.

“Citations issued through RLSC are not treated as moving violations. Failure by the registered owner of the vehicle to address a citation will result in a default judgement and the citation will be sent to collections and a hold will be placed on vehicle registration,” said DOT.