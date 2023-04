HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said they responded to a 911 call at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, April 27.

According to EMS, a 51-year-old woman is in serious condition after suffering from what they believe to be multiple stab wounds.

After providing advanced life support, EMS said she was transported to a local area trauma center.