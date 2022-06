HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu police opened an attempted murder investigation early Tuesday morning after a stabbing incident was reported on Ohua Avenue in Waikiki.

The incident happened on June 21, at around 1:15 a.m.

According to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, a 51-year-old man was stabbed multiple times and was transported to the nearest hospital in serious condition.

There is no suspect in police custody at this time.

Honolulu police are investigating.