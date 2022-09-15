HONOLULU (KHON2) — Recent robberies have businesses and residents on high alert. Three robberies occurred in the Kapahulu and Kahala area over the span of 24 hours.

The Honolulu Police Department reported even more in the past few days, all located in town.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

On Monday, Sept. 12, police reported that two male suspects allegedly entered a business in McCully around 5:40 p.m. and waved a firearm toward the victim and demanded money.

Then, on Tuesday, Sept. 13, HPD said a 29-year-old man entered a business in Kapahulu and also waved around a firearm and demanded money.

On Wednesday, police said that two other males stole merchandise from a store in Ala Moana. The suspects also brandished a firearm.

Lastly, in Chinatown, on the same day at around 8:08 p.m., a 54-year-old man used physical force during the robbery, police reported.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

According to police records, all suspects — except for the ones involved in the Ala Moana incident — were arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 14, and are pending investigation.