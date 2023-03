HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said they responded to a call at 10:30 p.m. regarding four men being stabbed on Sunday, March 4.

The alleged incident took place on Nimitz Highway near Chinatown.

According to EMS, two of the men who were stabbed were taken to a local area hospital in serious condition. Two other men involved in the alleged assault are in stable condition.