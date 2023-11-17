HONOLULU (KHON2) — It was reported on Thursday, Nov. 16 that Kamehameha Schools on Hawaiʻi Island is conducting an internal investigation regarding the theft of more than $360,000 taken from its Keaau campus.

Hawai‘i Island Police Department said that they are investigating allegations that an internal theft occurred at the Kea‘au of Kamehameha Schools’ campus.

This led Hawai‘i Island Police Department’s Area I Criminal Investigation Division personnel to initiate a meeting with Kamehameha Schools administrators.

“The administrators reported that a former employee of the school embezzled more than $360,000 over a period of approximately three years,” said police officials.

Detectives with the Area I Criminal Investigation Section are now reviewing Kamehameha Schools’ internal investigation documents which were provided by the school’s administration.

The documents identify witnesses that may need to be interviewed. Police are also drafting search warrants for various institutions.

Police said that no arrests have been made in the case. They also indicated that there is a timeframe of when that may occur.

“Police are not identifying a suspect at this time and will defer any further comment to Kamehameha Schools Hawai‘i administrators,” said police.

In a letter to parents, the head of the Kamehameha School said that they believe the funds were allegedly stolen by someone who was employed at the school.

Kamehameha Schools said that the suspected employee no longer works for the school system and that they are cooperating fully with the police investigation.

Anyone who has information that is relative to this investigation may call Detective Paul Mangus with the Area I Criminal Investigation Section, at (808) 961-2383, or via email at Paul.Mangus@hawaiicounty.gov.