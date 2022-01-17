Police arrest 3 teenagers for allegedly stealing clothes from Ala Moana store

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Three teen boys allegedly stole clothes from a department store in the Ala Moana area, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

It happened at approximately 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 16.

Police said the store’s asset protection detectives stopped one of the teens.

The teen allegedly punched one of the store detectives, and the other two teens allegedly attempted to punch the same person.

Police arrested all three teens.