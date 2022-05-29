HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police said they had made a fourth arrest in connection to a shooting that happened on Thursday night near Thomas Square.

The Honolulu Police Department said the fourth arrested was an 18-year-old male suspect who was apprehended on Friday at around 3:50 p.m. However, he has been released.

The other three male suspects, a 17, 18, and 21-year-old, were arrested on the night of the shooting.

HPD confirmed that the 21-year-old suspect arrested for attempted second-degree murder was released pending investigation. The 18-year-old arrested for third-degree assault was released after posting $500 bail.

It is unclear whether the 17-year-old who was also arrested for third-degree assault is still in custody.

A total of three people, two of them teenagers, suffered gunshot wounds and were hospitalized in serious condition after the shooting.

Patrick Nakahara was also a victim after witnesses said they saw him chasing after the alleged shooter and then was assaulted by two suspects near President William McKinley High School.