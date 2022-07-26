HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of the Prosecuting Attorney has charged three men with felony catalytic converter theft for an incident that occurred on Sunday, July 24, at the Ala Wai Boat Harbor.

The men are accused of working together to remove the catalytic converter from a Honda CR-V that was parked at the boat harbor overnight.

Police arrested Jose Luis Rivera, 43, Tyler Sanabria, 37, and Sean Mapa, 34, at the scene after being identified by a witness. They were each charged with one count of Theft of Catalytic Converter, which is a class C felony. This is a result of a new law that went into effect in mid-June. If they’re found guilty, they each face up to five years in prison.

Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm is also reminding people of Act 88, which will require dealers of used motor vehicle parts to keep detailed records of the purchase of catalytic converters. If they violate these recordkeeping requirements, they can also face up to five years in prison. This law takes effect Jan. 1, 2023.

“Catalytic converter theft is a source of major frustration for the public and we receive calls about it often,” Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm stated on Tuesday. “This new law gives us the tools to charge offenders with felonies that potentially carry significant prison time.”

Alm hopes the law will significantly reduce catalytic converter thefts in Honolulu with the new requirements for dealers of used car parts.

“To deter future catalytic converter theft and protect the public, we will be asking the Court for the maximum prison time for these defendants if they are convicted,” Alm stated.