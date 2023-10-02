HONOLULU (KHON2) — At least three men are hospitalized as the Honolulu Police Department investigates two attempted murder cases overnight on Monday, Oct. 2.

The first happened in Hawaii Kai on Ipuai Street in the Kalama Valley around 11:39 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1.

The second attempted murder took place in Chinatown in the area of North Hotel and River streets at around 1:11 a.m. in Monday, Oct. 2.

HPD’s investigations continue into each of these incidents.

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said that EMS personnel treated three vicitms who had sustained what seemed to stab wounds from an object.

The three victims, according to EMS, are a 46-year-old, a 79-year-old and a 37-year-old.

All three were then taken to local area hospitals in serious condition.