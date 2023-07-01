A crash scene under investigation in Waipio, Hawaii, on Saturday morning, July 1, 2023.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department is investigating a critical accident in Waipio that hospitalized three patients early Saturday morning.

First responders were called to a vehicle collision at the intersection of Waipio Uka and Moolelo streets just after midnight.

A vehicle damaged following a crash in Waipio, Hawaii, on July 1, 2023.

According to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, the collision involved two vehicles. A man in his 30s sustained critical injuries and two women 40 and 20 years old had serious injuries.

HPD records showed that a male suspect was arrested at the scene for habitual operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant but has since been released pending investigation.