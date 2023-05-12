HONOLULU (KHON2) — A two-million-dollar settlement was reached in a lawsuit brought by six women who claimed they were sexually assaulted by former corrections officers.

According to the state attorney general’s office, the incident happened at the Women’s Community Correctional Center.

The corrections officers involved in the lawsuit were terminated and criminal charges were brought against them.

In response to the incident, the Department of Public Safety said the State is making the installation of cameras a priority at WCCC.

“This settlement recognizes that these women were victims while in the State’s custody and that they should receive a measure of justice for the harm the ACOs caused them,” said Attorney General Anne Lopez.