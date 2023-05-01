HONOLULU (KHON2) — Last weekend, a local bike shop in the islands, Boca Hawaii, suffered a devastating burglary that resulted in the loss of approximately $25,000 worth of inventory.

The shop’s owner, Raul Boca, is still reeling from the incident, and the wider bicycling community is now warning prospective buyers that used bikes they may be considering could actually be stolen property.

Raul shared that the thieves broke into his store through a second-story window, and he has been discovering missing items ever since.

Among the stolen goods were cash, $8,000 worth of Garmin cycling computers, and three racing bikes valued between $4,000 and $7,000 each.

“I’ve been here for 20-plus years and that never had happened here,” Raul lamented. “It’s not just the value that we lost but it’s just the feeling that you have that every day you’re subject to that. Somebody can come in and take something from you that you worked really hard for.”

With the possibility of the stolen bikes now being on the used market, Raul advises potential buyers to be cautious.

“If you buy something or see something that doesn’t look right, it’s a great value bike that you see for sale for a very small price, if it doesn’t look right, it’s not right,” he warned.

In an interesting turn of events, the burglary occurred just as the Honolulu Police Department launched a new database that allows people to check if bicycles are reported stolen.

Travis Counsell, Executive Director of the Hawaii Bicycling League, explained, “You can actually check to see if it’s reported stolen, by either putting the bicycle registration number, or the VIN number into their database.”

Counsell also revealed that bike theft is a significant problem in the Hawaiian Islands.

“Not all bike thefts go reported, but the reported thefts are around 700-800 bikes a year on Oahu. Of course, neighbor islands have thefts as well. But that is a high number,” said Counsell.

In response to the burglary, Raul is considering installing GPS trackers on the bikes he sells to help track them down if they ever go missing.

“I’m going to do that. I’m going to buy GPS. I’m going to hide it on all of the bikes that I sell and hopefully we can catch those guys who are doing those illegal operations,” he declared.

As the investigation into the burglary continues, the bicycling community remains vigilant and urges caution when purchasing used bikes.

The new database provided by the HPD offers a valuable resource for buyers to ensure they are not inadvertently purchasing stolen property.