HONOLULU (KHON2) – Big Island police released their weekly DUI numbers for the week of Jan. 23 through Jan. 29.

They report the arrest of 23 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.

Eight drivers were involved in a traffic accident and three drivers were under the legal drinking age of 21.

Since the start of 2023 there have been 95 DUI arrests compared with 83 during the same time frame last year. This equals a 14.45 percent increase.

Hawaii Police say most DUI arrests take place in South Hilo, Puna and Kona.

To date, there have been three fatal crashes resulting in three fatalities, compared with two fatal crashes resulting in two fatalities for the same time last year.

To see the full list of DUI arrests throughout the island head to Hawaii Police’s website.

Big Island police said to try and stop more tragic accidents on island they will continue their DUI roadblocks and patrols.