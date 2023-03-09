HONOLULU (KHON2) — The man who had a 15-hour standoff with police has been sentenced.

Wayman Kaua has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

He pled guilty to six felonies related to the incident. These included attempted assault, terroristic threatening and firearms offenses.

On Sept. 12, 2019, Kaua had an argument with his, then, girlfriend at the Pacific Palisades. He had left the scene of the argument, but witnesses told police that he turned around and returned to the Palisades when he heard the police cars coming.

Once he returned to the community, he pointed his gun at police who then fired their guns at him.

This shut down the Pacific Palisades while Kaua barricaded himself in and had a standoff with police.

During this standoff, residents were evacuated in order to lessen the number of possible injuries and fatalities.

Some residents were unable to evacuate due to children, pets or disabilities, leaving many vulnerable during the standoff.

He remained barricaded in until midnight that evening when HPD Specialized Services Division deployed less-than-lethal gas into the home to smoke him out.

Once Kaua exited the home after the confrontation with police, he was taken to the hospital by Honolulu Emergency Medical Services for injuries he sustained and was in serious condition due to gas exposure.

He was taken to Honolulu Police Department headquarters once he was released from the hospital.

Kaua had served a 20-year sentence previously after being convicted of 12 felonies which stemmed from a 1998 armed standoff with police in the same community.