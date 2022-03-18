HONOLULU (KHON2) — A two-year-old boy was reported missing from Maili Beach Park, and officials are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Quince Menasse.

According to police, Menasse was with family members at the beach on Friday at around 4:50 p.m. His family then noticed he was not at their tent.

The family has been unable to locate Menasse and is very concerned for his safety and well-being.

The missing toddler was described to have brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a yellow T-shirt and blue shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300. Anonymous web tips can also be sent to CrimesStoppers or via the P3 Tips app.