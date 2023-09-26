HONOLULU (KHON2) — The investigation into the shooting at Waianae Boat Harbor on Saturday has come to an unexpected conclusion.

Two of the victims are now believed to have also been suspects in the shooting.

The Honolulu Police Department said after investigation, victim #4, an 18-year-old male, was positively identified as a shooting suspect. He was reportedly taken to a hospital in a personal vehicle then was arrested on Monday on suspicion of attempted murder and firearms charges.

HPD also determined that victim #3, a 19-year-old male, was a second shooting suspect. He died at the hospital.

Police responded to a shooting at the boat harbor early Saturday morning. It was reported that multiple vehicles were seen leaving the harbor after gunshots were heard.

Four victims were discovered with gunshot wounds.

Victim #1, a 29-year-old male, died at the scene. Victim #2, a 21-year-old female was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Victim #3 reportedly shot victims #1 and 2 before, HPD said, he was shot by a member of his group.