HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) reported that the suspects linked to the decomposed body found inside of a tub at Hawaii Loa Ridge have been arrested in Los Angeles County, California.

The US Marshals Fugitive Task Force tracked Juan Tejedor Baron and Scott Hannon and determined they had fled Oahu to Los Angeles.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

On Wednesday at around 2:20 p.m. Hawaii Standard Time, Baron, 23, was arrested by the US Marshals and the Los Angeles Police. Baron was said to have been on a Greyhound bus in Anaheim, California that was bound for Mexico when officials caught him.

Officials said that Baron crawled under an enclosed bench seat after he pulled back a metal plate near the bus’s rear bathroom.

Hannon, 34, was arrested shortly after near the intersection of West Manchester Boulevard and South Oak Street in Inglewood, California at around 3:44 p.m.

Officials said that the two suspects were booked into the Los Angeles Police Department Metropolitan Detention Center.

Interested in jewelry heists gone wrong, other strange news? Check out Weird News

According to HPD, Baron was suspected to be in an intimate relationship with the 73-year-old deceased victim. Click here to read more.