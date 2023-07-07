Honolulu Police Department vehicles sit outside the Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort on Sunday, June 4, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaii.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two more suspects are under federal indictment in connection with a deadly mass overdose of fentanyl at a Waikiki hotel on June 4.

First responders were called to the incident to assist five patients on Kalia Road.

One man had died in the hotel room and two other males and two females were taken to an area hospital were taken to the hospital.

The following day, one of the other male patients also passed away.

Federal authorities indicted Jeffery Waz and Joseph Hamil in the case.

Previously, Avery Garrard and Keina Drageset were arrested, and the new indictment adds even more drug charges.

The ages of the patients involved range from 40 to 53 years old.