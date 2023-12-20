HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department continues to investigate a shooting on Thursday, Dec. 14 that killed a 37-year-old man in Mililani.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The incident happened just shortly before 12:20 a.m. when the victim was traveling with a female passenger on Kamehameha Highway in a Nissan Pathfinder.

After collecting digital evidence, surveillance and several witness interviews, police were led to the arrest of two male suspects on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

HPD said witnesses told them that gunshots were heard before the victim crashed and was found with a bullet wound to his head.

“The gunshot victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition. His condition deteriorated and he later died,” said Lt. Deena Thoemmes of HPD. “An autopsy was conducted and the manner of death was determined to be homicide.”

Police also discovered bullet holes to the vehicle’s front windshield and passenger side.

Honolulu police at the scene of a deadly shooting on Kamehameha Highway in Mililani, Hawaii early Thursday morning, Dec. 14, 2023.

According to police, the two suspects involved were driving in a Ford Explorer behind the Nissan Pathfinder when they reportedly cut in front of the victim and exited their vehicle with handguns.

When the victim tried to escape in his vehicle, one of the suspects allegedly fired several rounds at him.

While the suspects did flee the scene, HPD was able to locate one of them in Makaha and the other in Wahiawa.

“It has been determined the suspects knew the victim and that this was not a random act,” said Thoemmes.

Stolen jewels, boa constrictors killing owners, check out Weird News here

The investigation has been classified as a second-degree murder case. Charges are pending for the suspects.