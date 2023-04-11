HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department have opened a robbery and theft investigation after two 18-year-olds had items taken from them.

The first incident happened early Monday morning in Kapahulu. A female victim said her backpack was taken from her and then she was assaulted.

Shortly after, a 21-year-old female suspect was located by police and arrested without incident. She remains in custody, accused of theft in the second degree.

Police are continuing to search for another suspect following a robbery that happened at around 10 p.m. that night in the University area.

According to HPD, a male victim was approached by a suspect armed with a handgun. The male suspect allegedly took the personal items of the victim and then fled.

Police are investigating.