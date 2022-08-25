The Kauai Humane Society was broken into on Sunday, August 14, 2022 in Lihue, Hawaii. (Courtesy: Kauai Humane Society)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s been more than a week since there was a break-in at Kauai Humane Society, and no one has been arrested. Over 70 dogs were let loose, resulting in the death of two that were hit by vehicles on the main road.

The KHS Board of Directors is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of the person(s) involved in the break-in.

On Sunday, Aug. 14, at around 5 a.m., a worker showed up to find approximately 20 dogs in the parking lot area and realized something was wrong. After getting them all back inside, the staff determined two dogs were missing. They were found deceased on the main road.

A couple of dogs had minor injuries and a few had gastrointestinal concerns, but overall, the dogs were in good health.

“The animals really needed to sort of decompress,” KHS executive director Nicole Schafer Crane told KHON2 last week. “It was a very stressful time for them. They’re not used being around that many animals… To be really honest, we’re very lucky that the situation was not a lot worse than it could’ve been.”

Crane said this break-in was their first and is something they never expected to happen. KHS is now looking at upgrading to a more advanced security system and is asking for donations.

“We’re just kind of over here really baffled by it all because nothing was taken,” Crane said. “We don’t know what the motive was. It was just such a malicious act for no reason that we can determine.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Kauai Police Department at 808-241-1711. If you would like to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 808-246-8300.

“We are still very hopeful that those involved in the break-in will be caught,” Crane said on Thursday.