Honoululu Police Department vehicles sit outside the Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort on Sunday, June 4, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaii.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to federal documents, two people have been arrested in connection to a fentanyl overdose incident in Waikiki that left two men dead and multiple injured.

The incident happened on Sunday, June 4 and police were called to assist five patients on Kalia Road.

According to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, one man was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other males and two females were taken to the hospital.

The following day, one of the other male patients passed away.

The suspects arrested are accused of possesing and distributing fentanyl.