HONOLULU (KHON2) — State officials said two individuals were arrested on suspicion of promoting a harmful drug after a search warrant was served at multiple Pinky’s Hempire locations.

Officials said in a joint statement that law enforcement executed search warrants and embargo products at locations in Downtown Honolulu and Waikiki.

“We want to make sure businesses fully understand the consequences they face when they knowingly disregard the law,” said Jordan Lowe, PSD Deputy Director for Law Enforcement.

The Hawaii Department of Health said they received two reports of illness.

All remaining products at the two stores were embargoed by the DOH Food and Drug Branch staff as it was deemed to be a potential health hazard.

Authorities said one individual was arrested on two counts of promoting a harmful drug in the second degree and two counts of promoting a detrimental drug in the second degree.

The second individual was arrested on one count for promoting a harmful drug in the second degree.

Both individuals were released pending investigation.