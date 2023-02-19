HONOLULU (KHON2) — Over the last few months, there has been an uptick in assaults. News outlets and government officials throw around words like first-degree assault, second-degree assault and third-degree assault. But, what do these mean?

Once this reporter decided to delve into this topic, a rather comprehensive system that is actually quite simple to navigate was discovered.

First-degree assault entails the perpetrator of the act intentionally or knowingly causes serious bodily injury to another person.

Second-degree assault is when the perpetrator intentionally or knowingly causes substantial bodily injury to another person or if they recklessly cause serious or substantial bodily injury.

Third-degree assault, then, is when a person intentionally, knowingly or recklessly causes bodily injury to another person or if they negligently caused bodily injury to another person with a dangerous instrument.

Now, first-degree assault is a Class B felony while second-degree assault is a Class C felony, but third-degree assault is either a misdemeanor or petty misdemeanor.

A Class B felony requires that the person convicted of such must pay up to $25,000 in fines and go to prison for up to 10 years.

Meanwhile, a Class C felony means that the person convicted of this must pay up to $10,000 in fines and spend up to five years in prison.

Now, for the third-degree charge. A misdemeanor means a person has to pay up to $2,000 in fines and spend up to one year in jail.

A petty misdemeanor is a charge that is related to consent. So, if two people consensually get into a fight or a scuffle, the charge changes to a petty misdemeanor.

If convicted for a petty misdemeanor, then a person will spend up to 30 days in jail an pay up to $1,000 in fines.

For a bit of fun, let’s do a hypothetical scenario and see if you can figure out what charges the district attorney may choose.

Kekoa is walking down Kalākaua. He is going home after a 12-hour shift at work. He passes a group of people who are in an argument. He attempts to ignore them, but they begin calling at him. He moves a bit faster to get away when they pounce from behind.

Kekoa tries to tell them that he is just going home and doesn’t want any trouble, but one in the group simply will not let it go. He punches Kekoa in the head.

Kekoa, a black belt in taekwondo, drops his backpack and begins to defend himself. With one kick to the head, the antagonist drops to the ground. He is not dead, but he is unresponsive. The police arrive and arrest Kekoa.

What charges will the DA hypothetically pursue, if any? Check back tomorrow for the answer!